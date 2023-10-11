Interview: The Master Singers to begin 31st season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Choral group, The Master Singers, will present the Fall concert of its 31st season on October 15.

News Release: The Master Singers will present I, Too, Sing America on Sunday, October 15th, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. in the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center At The Confluence in Eau Claire. This concert marks the debut of Dr. Frank Watkins as the second Artistic Director and Conductor of the ensemble, succeeding Dr. Gary Schwartzhoff, who retired at the conclusion of the prior concert season. The Fall Concert marks the beginning of the Thirty-First Concert Season by The Master Singers, involving six annual performances in Eau Claire and Minneapolis. The program will include B.E. Boykin’s passionate “Holding the Light” alongside John Corigliano’s quintessential classic “Fern Hill.”

The Master Singers are a community chamber ensemble with membership from throughout the Chippewa Valley, performing repertoire from a rich choral tradition. They are dedicated to fostering, promoting, and enhancing the appreciation of choral music. Membership in the choir is through audition with the conductor. Interested vocalists are encouraged to complete the audition form found at themastersingers.net., or may email info@themastersingers.net.

Tickets for I, Too, Sing America are available at the Pablo Center at The Confluence box office, and at pablocenter.org. Admission is $25.00.

