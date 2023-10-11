Interview: Mz Mona’s Rock’n for a Cure

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event in Eau Claire will help raise money for breast cancer research.

News Release: October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and a major effort is underway to raise funds for breast cancer research. The fundraising event is called “Mz Mona’s Rock’n for a Cure” and will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023, at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire, WI.

Event Information:

When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Time: Starts at 2p and runs through 10:30p.

Location: The Red Mixer, 2526 Golf Road, Eau Claire, WI.

A BBQ chicken dinner and cake pops will be available for purchase while quantities last.

50/50 raffles, gift baskets and music trivia.

Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire Cancer Center Representative will be on hand to share information.

Nail Art with K Nails and Spa.

Avon skin care technique information.

Drink specials.

Enjoy the music of, Tuned Up, from 2p to 5p and a special concert by Mz Mona from 7:30p to 10:30p.

Mona is a well-known, experienced vocalist, keyboardist, and entertainer hailing from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. When Mona took her performances to a solo show format, she performed regularly at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire, owned by Shelly Rau Rieckens. Just over a year ago Mona was diagnosed with HER2 positive, non-metastatic, breast cancer. After completing the successful cancer treatments, she was motivated to share her story and raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Mona contacted Shelly to see if she’d be interested in hosting the fundraising event at The Red Mixer. Shelly’s answer was a resounding “yes” and the event was born. Much work has been done for the event by a fantastic core team. Mona is a one-year breast cancer survivor and has a passion for helping the American Cancer Society find a cure.

