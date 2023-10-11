Lake Hallie Police Department seeks public’s help in identifying theft suspect

Lake Hallie theft suspect
Lake Hallie theft suspect(COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, a burglary occurred at Lake Hallie Storage, located at 11174 18th Avenue.

According to the alert, the lock was cut on a unit and the operator of a vehicle proceeded to steal several power tools and an air conditioner from the unit, for a total loss of over $1,000. The vehicle involved is identified as a 2007-11 Toyota Camry. Authorities identified part of the license plate to be “2EU06.”

The alert says it was also learned the same vehicle was involved in a criminal damage/theft complaint in a Dunn County Case involving the theft of money from a pumpkin stand lockbox on the afternoon of Sept. 13, 2023.

If you have any information or questions, you are asked to contact a detective with the Lake Hallie Police Department 715-726-2666.

