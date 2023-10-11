Menomonie Market Food Co-op expanded location opens

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new 14,000-square-foot food market is swinging open its doors Wednesday after a year of construction.

The expanded Menomonie Co-op Eau Claire location opens in downtown Eau Claire on Wednesday morning. The opening will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. and then the store will remain open for the co-op’s typical hours until 9 p.m. The General Manager, Crystal Halvorson, said the new location will help provide more food access downtown while meeting the co-op’s community goals. One of those goals is to support local farmers and producers.

“Just by expansion we are increasing the market that they have and putting more customers in front of their product,” Halvorson said. “We also do a grant program for farmers every single year. So, our increased sales means we will be able to give larger rewards for that program.”

Halvorson said the new location will include a deli, an upstairs and downstairs seating area, and an event space that is still in the works. The new location is located on the corner of Barstow Street and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

