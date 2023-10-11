Menomonie Police Department to hold ‘Food For Fines’ program Nov. 1-Dec. 31

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department is holding its Food For Fines program Nov. 1-Dec. 31, it says in a Facebook post.

The Facebook post states, “It’s almost time for this year’s Food For Fines program! If you have outstanding parking tickets, now is your chance to resolve those and help those in need. Food For Fines began in 2016 and has collected over 6,600 pounds of food, with 872 pounds collected in 2022.

We will be holding our Food For Fines program from November 1-December 31. Citizens may bring in canned food items to the MPD during business hours to receive $2 off of their parking citation for each item donated.

**Public safety-related parking violations are not accepted as a part of this program. These include but are not limited to: parking in a fire lane, double parking, blocking traffic and parking in a handicap spot.**”

