Menomonie Police Department to hold ‘Food For Fines’ program Nov. 1-Dec. 31

Menomonie Police banner
Menomonie Police banner(Daniel Gomez)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department is holding its Food For Fines program Nov. 1-Dec. 31, it says in a Facebook post.

The Facebook post states, “It’s almost time for this year’s Food For Fines program! If you have outstanding parking tickets, now is your chance to resolve those and help those in need. Food For Fines began in 2016 and has collected over 6,600 pounds of food, with 872 pounds collected in 2022.

We will be holding our Food For Fines program from November 1-December 31. Citizens may bring in canned food items to the MPD during business hours to receive $2 off of their parking citation for each item donated.

**Public safety-related parking violations are not accepted as a part of this program. These include but are not limited to: parking in a fire lane, double parking, blocking traffic and parking in a handicap spot.**”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Buffalo County crash
1 person dead after semi rollover crash in Buffalo County
Generic police lights
Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing boater
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Chippewa County Sheriff
Chippewa County Board to meet Tuesday, address Sheriff investigation
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance

Latest News

K-9 Chase
Augusta Police Department announces addition of K-9
A new Menomonie Market Food Co-op location opened in downtown Eau Claire.
Menomonie Market Food Co-op expanded location opens
New Menomonie Co-Op Food Market Location Opens (10/11/23) Part 3
New Menomonie Co-Op Food Market Location Opens (10/11/23) Part 3
New Menomonie Co-Op Food Market Location Opens (10/11/23)
New Menomonie Co-Op Food Market Location Opens (10/11/23)