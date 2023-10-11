Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing boater found dead

Generic Water(WLUC)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is identifying a missing boater who was found dead.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at 1:50 p.m., search teams located the victim who died on Cedar Lake. Divers then recovered the victim who is identified as 23-year-old Andrew Skaare of River Falls, Wis.

According to initial information of the incident from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, around 5:36 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a homeowner on Cedar Lake within Polk County reporting there was a boat operating in circles in the lake and a female could be heard yelling for help. An adult female was pulled out of the water by a passing boat and reported that she had been on the boat with an adult male and her dog.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the boat was stopped and discovered to contain only the dog. A search for the missing adult male began.

