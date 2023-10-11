Road closure expected in the City of Arcadia

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Arcadia Police Department if notifying the public of expected road closure in the City of Arcadia.

A Facebook post via the Arcadia Police Department Facebook Page states, “Public Notification of Complete Road Closure

Beginning Monday October 16th, 2023 at 8am, STH 95/Main St in the City of Arcadia will be completely shut and impassable due to the CN Railroad reconstructing the railroad crossing.

Reroute will be CTH A to STH 93.

The road is expected to reopen by noon on Saturday October 21, 2023.

Sorry of the inconvenience and late notice but the City of Arcadia just received official word from the WI DOT today that this project and reroute has been approved.”

