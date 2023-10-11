Silver Alert for Marathon County man with history of driving long distances

A Silver Alert was issued on Oct. 11, 2023, for Roy Woytasik, 77, who's driving a green Dodge...
A Silver Alert was issued on Oct. 11, 2023, for Roy Woytasik, 77, who's driving a green Dodge Ram pickup with matching topper(Photos provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin authorities are asking the public for help to find a Marathon County man with cognitive impairment and has apparently disappeared before.

Roy Norbert Woytasik, 77, left his home near Hatley Tuesday at 11:30 in the morning, headed to meet family in Weston in the afternoon. He didn’t show up.

A Silver Alert issued Wednesday morning says he has a history of “being confused and disoriented resulting in him driving significant distances before being relocated.”

Woytasik is white, 5′11″ tall, 215 pounds, with blue eyes and gray or partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, jeans, and black shoes with Velcro.

He’s driving a green 2012 model Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with a matching green topper, with Wisconsin license plate ST 6283. The truck has damage to the front right fender, tailgate and rear bumper.

Law enforcement is advised to use caution when they locate Woytasik, though no reason was given in the Silver Alert.

If you believe you’ve seen the man or his green pickup truck, or you know where he might be, call local authorities and reference the Silver Alert.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Buffalo County crash
1 person dead after semi rollover crash in Buffalo County
Generic police lights
Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing boater
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Chippewa County Sheriff
Chippewa County Board to meet Tuesday, address Sheriff investigation
Davin Tukua, 16, was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance

Latest News

K-9 Chase
Augusta Police Department announces addition of K-9
A new Menomonie Market Food Co-op location opened in downtown Eau Claire.
Menomonie Market Food Co-op expanded location opens
New Menomonie Co-Op Food Market Location Opens (10/11/23) Part 3
New Menomonie Co-Op Food Market Location Opens (10/11/23) Part 3
New Menomonie Co-Op Food Market Location Opens (10/11/23)
New Menomonie Co-Op Food Market Location Opens (10/11/23)
Investigation into Sheriff Hakes to Continue (10/11/23)
Investigation into Sheriff Hakes to Continue (10/11/23)