Silver Alert for Marathon County man with history of driving long distances

HATLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin authorities are asking the public for help to find a Marathon County man with cognitive impairment and has apparently disappeared before.

Roy Norbert Woytasik, 77, left his home near Hatley Tuesday at 11:30 in the morning, headed to meet family in Weston in the afternoon. He didn’t show up.

A Silver Alert issued Wednesday morning says he has a history of “being confused and disoriented resulting in him driving significant distances before being relocated.”

Woytasik is white, 5′11″ tall, 215 pounds, with blue eyes and gray or partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, jeans, and black shoes with Velcro.

He’s driving a green 2012 model Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with a matching green topper, with Wisconsin license plate ST 6283. The truck has damage to the front right fender, tailgate and rear bumper.

Law enforcement is advised to use caution when they locate Woytasik, though no reason was given in the Silver Alert.

If you believe you’ve seen the man or his green pickup truck, or you know where he might be, call local authorities and reference the Silver Alert.

