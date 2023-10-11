South Community Library in La Crosse announces closure

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The South Community Public Library has been providing people with a place to read and relax for many years. Now, due to budget cuts and staffing issues, the library board and the city have made the tough decision to close the library.

“The La Crosse Public Library has lost 20% of its staffing over the past 13 years, which is a significant amount to maintain the services that we provide. We’re just getting to the point where we are no longer able to sustain three physical branch locations,” says library director, Shanneon Grant.

La Crosse city council member, Erin Goggin, explains that the city is losing funding to a number of city services.

“It’s not just that we’re losing funding for the library closing. It’s for all of the services and functions that the city has to do. We’re trying to stay with a budget. We’re trying to hold the line on taxes while providing the most services and the most programing available. And the library presented with a 2% cut, which equaled about $100,000, decided to close the facility instead of losing more staff,” says Goggin.

Goggin says that it is painful to see the library go because the library has done everything they can to stay open. Also because her mother was a huge proponent to the libraries in town.

“She was granted numerous awards for volunteering at the libraries. And so my heart just sort of aches because of this, because, again, it’s a place to go read a story to a child. Libraries are just such an integral part of a neighborhood and of a city,” says Goggin.

Shanneon Grant wants everyone to know that closing the library wasn’t an easy thing to do.

“We want the community to know that it wasn’t a decision that was made lightly. We are disappointed because we know that our community has a very special place. The south branch has a very special place in the hearts of a lot of people who utilize this building, says Grant.

Grant says the library is going to continue to look at innovative ways that they can provide service to people who can’t come to one of their two remaining physical locations.

Grant also says that the library board considered a closure of the location in 2013, but were able to keep the location open after making budget cuts and limiting hours at the location.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.