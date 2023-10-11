SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 10th

By JD Danielson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Elk Mound/Colfax’s Belle Kongshaug and Altoona/Regis’s Karalyn Skinner are among the state finalists vying for prep girls golf state championships.

In Big Rivers Conference boys soccer, Eau Claire Memorial hosts River Falls, Eau Claire North battles Menomonie, and Rice Lake takes on Chippewa Falls.

Plus, Regis and Neillsville battle for 5th place in the Cloverbelt volleyball standings.

Finally, UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer hits the road to take on Dubuque.

