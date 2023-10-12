13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: fall storm brings widespread rainfall and strong, gusty winds

A storm system has been intensifying over the Central Plains throughout the day, bringing increasing clouds with rain arriving along I-90 earlier this afternoon. Winds have picked up from the east with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Low pressure will take a slow track to the east and northeast over Nebraska tonight with rain becoming widespread and steady over Western Wisconsin. Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible overnight with easterly winds turning strong and gusty up to 40 mph. Temperatures will slowly drop to their lows in the mid and upper 40s. A soggy and raw day will unfold tomorrow with more periods of widespread rain expected as our weather-maker continues tracking near the area. Winds won’t let up, staying sustained at 20-25 mph from the east-northeast with gusts as high as 40 mph not being ruled out. As a result of the cloud cover and precipitation, temperatures will be hard-pressed to climb with most places only reaching the upper 40s to around 50. For those of you heading to high school football games that may still be playing tomorrow evening, you’ll still need the rain gear on hand as rainfall will linger but start to become scattered in nature as our storm system slides through to the south and east. By Saturday morning, 1-2″ of rain will have fallen over the area with locally higher amounts of 3 or more inches possible.

A few lingering showers may be around early Saturday, but things are expected to dry out through the afternoon as low pressure fully pulls away to the east with clouds sticking around. We’ll still have a breezy north and northeasterly wind, but highs will be slightly warmer in the low to mid-50s. Surface high pressure will be working into the north and west, leading to quiet weather Sunday with a mostly to partly cloudy sky and temperatures back in the mid-50s. Next week will get off to a quiet start as high pressure remains dominant in the region. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected with most locations running closer to average in the mid to upper 50s. By Wednesday, we’ll be watching a weather system traverse the international border with an associated front. This may bring our next chance for a few showers with more possible on Thursday as temperatures stay seasonable in the upper 50s.

