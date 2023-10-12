2 people facing charges of chronic neglect of a child in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are facing charges of chronic neglect of a child in Eau Claire County.

A criminal complaint shows 28-year-old Shanta Hill of Eau Claire is facing three charges of chronic neglect of a child - consequence is emotional damage - PTAC, as a party to a crime and three charges of contributing to truancy - PTAC, as a party to a crime

The complaint also shows 33-year-old Matthew Stanton, also of Eau Claire, is facing three charges of chronic neglect of a child - consequence is emotional damage - PTAC, as a party to a crime and three charges of contributing to truancy - PTAC, as a party to a crime.

According to a criminal complaint, a detective reports that on or about July 27, 2023, they received a report from Child Protective Services about Stanton and Hill. The two live in the City of Eau Claire. As of Oct. 2023, they have four children together.

The complaint says concerns were reported about the supervision and care of three children. The complaint notes the ages of the three children are 6, 5, and 4 years old. The complaint says all three of the children have special needs and are non-verbal. It is believed that the children were left alone several times.

According to the complaint, other concerns for the children were reported including they were only fed Pediasure and other liquids, and one of the children was the only one who received medical care. The other two children had not been evaluated by a healthcare provider since they were born.

The complaint notes several other reports regarding neglect of the children, including concerns about the hygiene of the children.

Both Hill and Stanton were taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.