4 injured in buggy crash in Jackson County

(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -

Four people are hurt after a tractor collided with an Amish buggy in the town of Northfield.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on State Highway 121 and Larson Road around 6:15 Wednesday morning.

Four people in the buggy were hurt; their names, ages and conditions have not been released. The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

The state highway was closed for a time during the investigation. Deputies were assisted by the Mayo Clinic air and ground transport units as well as GundersonAir from La Crosse. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Pigeon Falls Fire Department, Tri-State ambulance, Black River ambulance, Hixton Fire Department, Jackson County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Water
Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing boater found dead
Lake Hallie theft suspect
Lake Hallie Police Department seeks public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Chippewa County Board in special session September 19th
Chippewa County Board votes to continue investigation into Sheriff Travis Hakes
Kyle Buckles
Melrose man accused of criminal trespassing, possession of drugs
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems

Latest News

Mobile home fire
No one hurt in Eau Claire mobile home fire
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
No One Hurt in Mobile Home Fire
No One Hurt in Mobile Home Fire