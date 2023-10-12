4 injured in buggy crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -

Four people are hurt after a tractor collided with an Amish buggy in the town of Northfield.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on State Highway 121 and Larson Road around 6:15 Wednesday morning.

Four people in the buggy were hurt; their names, ages and conditions have not been released. The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

The state highway was closed for a time during the investigation. Deputies were assisted by the Mayo Clinic air and ground transport units as well as GundersonAir from La Crosse. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Pigeon Falls Fire Department, Tri-State ambulance, Black River ambulance, Hixton Fire Department, Jackson County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The case is still under investigation.

