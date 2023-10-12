AT&T donates $16,000 to The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley get a big donation to help local youth with limited internet access.

AT&T donated $16,000 that will be used for the Club’s Digital Literacy Essentials Program.

That program helps club members get access to devices, high-speed internet, and computer software programs to work on their academic skills as well as homework.

CEO of The Boys and Girls Club, Jeff Jaeger says this donation will benefit the club members.

“Giving the students a hand on experience will be really beneficial for them to gain comfort and understanding and navigating it as they’re continuing to expand their world and horizons on the internet. It’s really important that we have a safe environment with strong mentors that provide the guidance and understanding of where to go, how to access, but also the literacy components of it, understanding all the possibilities they have”, says Jaeger.

The Club’s Digital Literacy Essentials Program also offers digital literacy training and an online learning program for improving children’s reading and math skills.

