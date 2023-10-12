AT&T donates $16,000 to The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley

Members of the club pose with the check they got from AT&T.
Members of the club pose with the check they got from AT&T.(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley get a big donation to help local youth with limited internet access.

AT&T donated $16,000 that will be used for the Club’s Digital Literacy Essentials Program.

That program helps club members get access to devices, high-speed internet, and computer software programs to work on their academic skills as well as homework.

CEO of The Boys and Girls Club, Jeff Jaeger says this donation will benefit the club members.

“Giving the students a hand on experience will be really beneficial for them to gain comfort and understanding and navigating it as they’re continuing to expand their world and horizons on the internet. It’s really important that we have a safe environment with strong mentors that provide the guidance and understanding of where to go, how to access, but also the literacy components of it, understanding all the possibilities they have”, says Jaeger.

The Club’s Digital Literacy Essentials Program also offers digital literacy training and an online learning program for improving children’s reading and math skills.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Water
Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing boater found dead
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Lake Hallie theft suspect
Lake Hallie Police Department seeks public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Chippewa County Board in special session September 19th
Chippewa County Board votes to continue investigation into Sheriff Travis Hakes
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems

Latest News

Exterior of the newly remodeled South Hall.
UW-Stout celebrates newly remodeled hall
Today is National Farmer's Day
Today is National Farmer's Day
AT&T Donates $16,0000 to Boys and Girls Club
AT&T Donates $16,0000 to Boys and Girls Club
Van Orden Reportedly Erupts in White House Briefing
Van Orden Reportedly Erupts in White House Briefing