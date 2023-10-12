City of La Crosse gives notice of fire hydrant flushing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (CITY OF LA CROSSE PRESS RELEASE) - As part of normal system maintenance, the La Crosse Water Utility will be performing water system flushing, concentrating on dead end mains in the system.

Clean pipes are essential for a clean, healthy water supply, and that is why the La Crosse Water Utility is committed to maintaining our comprehensive flushing program. However, flushing water mains can temporarily cause decreases in pressure, may cause short-term discoloration in the water affecting laundry operations, and may affect automatic flushing units and pressure sensitive equipment. If you do experience discolored water, run a cold tap in a basement faucet or bathtub for a few minutes until the water clears.

During the flushing process, short-duration hydrant and crew noise, street flooding, and flashing vehicle safety lights can also be expected.

NORTH LA CROSSE DEAD END FLUSHING

Starting at about 7:00 AM on Monday, October 16, 2023, the La Crosse Water Utility will be flushing fire hydrants on all dead-end mains in north La Crosse. This flushing generally starts at the north and works south. Some of the general areas that will be affected by this flushing work will include:

Airport Industrial Park

Moorings Drive

Lauderdale Court

County Trunk Highway B and adjacent areas

Upper north side east of George Street

All remaining dead-end mains

Barring interruptions or emergencies, flushing work in these areas is expected to take 2 – 3 days. Areas adjacent to the targeted locations may also be affected by this flushing.

SOUTH LA CROSSE DEAD END FLUSHING

Starting at about 7:00 AM, on or about Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the La Crosse Water Utility will be flushing fire hydrants on all dead-end mains in south La Crosse. This flushing generally starts at the La Crosse River and works south. Some of the areas that will be affected by this flushing work include:

State Highway 14/61 and adjacent areas

South 7th Street

Most cul-de-sacs

All remaining dead-end mains

Barring interruptions or emergencies, flushing work in these areas is expected to take 3 – 4 days. Areas adjacent to the targeted locations may also be affected by this flushing.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.