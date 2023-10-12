ENTER IF YOU DARE: Field of Screams Haunted Trail and Barn is gearing up for opening weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for a Halloween scare, the Field of Screams Haunted Trail and Barn is ready to welcome those brave enough to enter.

Located at Rockin’ T-R Ranch in Eau Claire, this year’s theme is “Horror Show” with elements from a variety of scary movies.

The multi-area attraction has actors waiting for you along the way to get your heart racing.

Opening night has been moved to Saturday, October 14th, 7 pm-10 pm.

The attraction will run every Thursday - Saturday through the month of October.

Admission is $20 or $18 with a non-perishable donation.

A portion of the proceeds as well as the non-perishable donations will go to Feed My People.

Another portion of the proceeds will go to the Pleasant Hill Go-Getters 4-H club, the Eau Claire County 4-H Older Youth Council, and Warehouse Warriors Baseball.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.