ENTER IF YOU DARE: Field of Screams Haunted Trail and Barn is gearing up for opening weekend

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for a Halloween scare, the Field of Screams Haunted Trail and Barn is ready to welcome those brave enough to enter.

Located at Rockin’ T-R Ranch in Eau Claire, this year’s theme is “Horror Show” with elements from a variety of scary movies.

The multi-area attraction has actors waiting for you along the way to get your heart racing.

Opening night has been moved to Saturday, October 14th, 7 pm-10 pm.

The attraction will run every Thursday - Saturday through the month of October.

Admission is $20 or $18 with a non-perishable donation.

A portion of the proceeds as well as the non-perishable donations will go to Feed My People.

Another portion of the proceeds will go to the Pleasant Hill Go-Getters 4-H club, the Eau Claire County 4-H Older Youth Council, and Warehouse Warriors Baseball.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Water
Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing boater found dead
Lake Hallie theft suspect
Lake Hallie Police Department seeks public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Chippewa County Board in special session September 19th
Chippewa County Board votes to continue investigation into Sheriff Travis Hakes
Kyle Buckles
Melrose man accused of criminal trespassing, possession of drugs
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems

Latest News

City of La Crosse
City of La Crosse gives notice of fire hydrant flushing
I-94 westbound in St. Croix County has been closed due to a semi fire with hazardous chemicals.
Part of I-94 in St. Croix County closed due to a semi fire with hazardous chemicals
National Farmer's Day is Oct. 12
Farmers reflect on decades of involvement in the dairy industry
Field of Screams Haunted Trail and Barn 645AM