Farmers reflect on decades of involvement in the dairy industry

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 23 percent of dairy farms in the United States are here in Wisconsin. Many are multi-generational including seventh generation farmers Pat and Steve Kling.

“The ultimate goal is to provide food for the 98% of the people that don’t farm,” says Steve.

Additionally, Steve says it’s important to pass on farming to the next generation.

“Farming is a labor of love. We always thought it worked well to raise kids and dairy farm because when the kids are little, you can’t go out very much. It’s a lot of work and long days, but it’s rewarding and works well.””

According to the USDA, the average American farmer is 57. Steve and Pat, in their 60′s, are ready to pass it on to the next generation.

“They’re just not many young people that are dairying. I think it’s easier if you have family, that’s farming, to help you,” says Steve.

Pat says it’s instilled her kids with a good work ethic. One son owns a dairy farm just a mile from his parents. Another son used his welding skills to help build a new parlor for his parents.

“Farming is a 24-hour a day job. It’s a hard job and sometimes people just take us for granted. It’s hard to really portray how hard that commitment it takes to grow it and to be a farmer. I love it. That’s what we have done our whole lifes,” says Steve.

The couple hopes that consumers use National Farmer’s Day to better understand the work farmers put into providing food for their table.

“Just appreciate the food you can get at the grocery store. Talk with people and ask questions and find out what is really happening at the farm,” says Steve.

“I just think people should thank farmers for good, nutritious products. We do the best we can. I just hope they appreciate it and just keep buying those products of meat, milk, vegetables. As long as the farmer makes it, it’s going to be good,” says Pat.

Pat says with standards put in place to produce a safe end-product, the costs to farms are rising while the income hasn’t.

“The cost of fertilizer, the fuel, the electricity, taxes, you name it, it’s all gone up except what we get for the price of milk. So if people complain that milk is expensive in the store, I think I’d sit back and rethink that one again, because it really is a bargain,” says Pat.

Altogether, Wisconsin’s agriculture industry is a 104.8 billion dollar industry.

“Farming and agriculture takes on a lot of different roles in Wisconsin. The diversity of agriculture is our strength.....I think every day should be National Farmer’s Day in Wisconsin because farmers play such a critical role in our state’s economy. They feed the world,” says the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski.

