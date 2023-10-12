I-94 westbound in St. Croix County has been closed due to a semi fire with hazardous chemicals

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
St. Croix County, Wis. (WEAU) - I-94 has westbound has been closed due to a semi fire with hazardous chemicals. I-94 westbound is closed between Exit 16 (Hammond) and Exit 10 (Roberts). I-94 eastbound was just opened, that’s according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office

The westbound detour is CTH T north to HWY 12, HWY 12 west to Exit 4.

