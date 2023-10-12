Interview: ECCT presents “The Laramie Project”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Honoring the 25th anniversary of the death of Matthew Shepard, Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Laramie Project”.

“The Laramie Project” presents a complex portrait of a community’s response to the October, 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man living in Laramie, Wyoming.

According to ECCT Executive Director Wayne Marek, the play presents the seismic and personal impact Matthew’s death had on this small town, while demonstrating the power of the human spirit to triumph over bigotry and violence.

The multi-media play is presented with a cast of 8 performers- Toby Jacobson, Eric Abel, Andrew Salvaterra, Ethen Loasching, Annie Kannel, Jeanie Schoenhals, Ivy Jacobson and Kathi Baker.

The play was developed by the Tectonic Theatre Project based on over two hundred interviews with Laramie residents and other found texts.

Performances at The Oxford are October 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30pm.

Reserved seating tickets are $25/Adults, $22/Seniors and $15/Students (High school and College) at ecct.org , 715-839-8877 and at the door.

The play is sponsored by Scheels and Wisconsin Public Radio. A lobby display provided by the Matthew Shepard Foundation will be available for viewing 30 minutes before curtain and after the show.

