No one hurt in Eau Claire mobile home fire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department is investigating after a mobile home fire Wednesday.

ECFD officials say units responded to a call at 3323 Seymour Road just after 4 PM.

The fire is believed to have started in the bedroom, and spread throughout the mobile home.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was contacted to help 2 adults, 4 children, 2 dogs, and a cat that have been displaced because of the fire.

The exact origin of the fire is under investigation, as well as its cause.

