Pastor charged with sexual assault in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Pastor is charged with sexual assault in Monroe County.

A criminal complaint shows 46-year-old Travis Becknell is charged with sexual exploitation by a therapist-member of the clergy and fourth degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a victim reported to authorities that she attended the New Hope Fellowship Church in Sparta. She said the pastor of the church is Travis Becknell.

The complaint says the victim reported she was touched inappropriately and was spoken to inappropriately by Becknell. She also reported receiving inappropriate text messages from Becknell.

According to the complaint, the victim said she knew Becknell had done the same behavior to other women at the church.

Court records show an initial appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30, 2023.

