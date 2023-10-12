Powerball Wins in Tomah and Grand Chute

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN LOTTERY PRESS RELEASE) - Someone in California is waking up a billionaire today. A single, winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth $1.765 billion – the second-largest jackpot in Powerball and U.S. lottery history – was purchased in the Sunshine State for the Wednesday, October 11 drawing. In Wisconsin, two big winning Powerball tickets were sold, including a $100,000 ticket at Tomah Mini Mart on 215 W. Clifton St. in Tomah and a $50,000 ticket at Kwik Trip on 4520 W. Greenville Dr. in Grand Chute. The winning ticket from Tomah Mini Mart included the $1 Power Play option, turning a $50,000 win into a $100,000 win because of the 2X Power Play multiplier. The winning numbers were (22-24-40-52-64) and the Powerball was (10).

Though no one in Wisconsin won the Powerball jackpot, the Wisconsin Lottery urges players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win a Powerball prize. Since October 1, 11 winning Powerball tickets from $50,000 to $1,000,000 were purchased in the Badger State. Players can also check to see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery’s new mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional dollar.

For the $1 Powerball Power Play add-on option, the odds of a 2X multiplier being drawn for the Wednesday drawing night were 1:1.75. Power Play does not apply to the jackpot.

