Rock Creek Disabled Outdoors holds 25th annual Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities

WILLARD, Wis. (WEAU) - Weeks before the regular hunting season begins, spots of blaze orange can be found in the woods of Clark County, as Rock Creek Disabled Outdoors holds their 25th annual Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities at Sunset Pines Resort.

Rifle at the ready, John Martinson sits in a pop-up blind for handicapped hunters. Martinson has been hunting since has was 14 years old, but he became wheelchair bound in 2002.

“Working in my shop at home, I got overcome by paint fumes, and I fell. I’m paralyzed from the thoracic 8 and down. I’m a complete, no motor skills or sensation below my injury,” Martinson said.

Another handicapped hunter convinced him to join the Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities.

“You don’t know what to expect and it was nice to see somebody in my situation that encouraged me to get back into hunting. So it really means a lot to me that I’m here,” Martinson said.

Marvin Wulff, president of Rock Creek Disabled Outdoors, said the hunt is about more than just harvesting deer.

“When you see the the tears of joy... I don’t know of anyone that hasn’t cried with a hunter. We’ve got people that have never heard of us harvested here the first time throughout their life, and we’re just trying to get them back here to help them enjoy the outdoors before pre-injury,” Wulff said.

This year, about 55 hunters, with varying abilities, are harvesting deer from nearly 6,500 acres of donated land in Clark County.

“It’s amazing. I’m really inspired by some people who are out here and they’ve got no hand dexterity. They’re not able to walk and and they’re still out there harvesting deer,” Martinson said.

Each hunter is helped by volunteers who act as a guide.

“They’re helping us too. They don’t realize it. I’ve got 14 grandchildren. I take them hunting. This makes me just as happy, if not happier, to help someone harvest. Try to put the normality back in someone’s life as much as you can,” Wulff said.

This will be Martinson’s 21st year at the hunt.

“I love everything about it, the camaraderie and the opportunity to get back out into the woods and marsh to have harvested deer. I love venison as far as eating wise. I’ve gotten some nice big bucks throughout the years,” Martinson said.

Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities is held on the first full week of October.

Wulff said besides lodging, there is no cost for hunters to participate in the hunt, and they’ve never turned anyone away.

Rock Creek Disabled Outdoors relies on donations, if you would like to donate/volunteer, or want to know more about the organization, click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.