Sparta Police Department gives update to daycare investigation

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sparta Police Department is giving an update on an investigation into a Sparta daycare.

The Sparta Police Department reports it recently closed its investigation involving the Great Beginnings Daycare, located at 313 Central Avenue.

According to Sparta Police, the investigation began following a report by a parent of possible sexual misconduct at the daycare.

Sparta police say at this time, no adults are being recommended for charges. Due to the age of a juvenile offender, the juvenile will be referred through Youth Justice and no further information will be released.

The Monroe County Human Services and Wisconsin Department of Children and Families were also investigating. The status of their investigations isn’t known.

