Sparta Police Department gives update to daycare investigation

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sparta Police Department is giving an update on an investigation into a Sparta daycare.

The Sparta Police Department reports it recently closed its investigation involving the Great Beginnings Daycare, located at 313 Central Avenue.

According to Sparta Police, the investigation began following a report by a parent of possible sexual misconduct at the daycare.

Sparta police say at this time, no adults are being recommended for charges. Due to the age of a juvenile offender, the juvenile will be referred through Youth Justice and no further information will be released.

The Monroe County Human Services and Wisconsin Department of Children and Families were also investigating. The status of their investigations isn’t known.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Water
Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing boater found dead
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Lake Hallie theft suspect
Lake Hallie Police Department seeks public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Chippewa County Board in special session September 19th
Chippewa County Board votes to continue investigation into Sheriff Travis Hakes
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems

Latest News

Powerball tickets
Powerball Wins in Tomah and Grand Chute
Generic police lights
Pastor charged with sexual assault in Monroe County
Hunters with varying abilities harvest deer from nearly 6,500 acres of donated land in Clark...
Rock Creek Disabled Outdoors holds 25th annual Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities
FILE - Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony...
Wisconsin Republican leader won’t back down from impeachment threat against Supreme Court justice