UW-Stout celebrates newly remodeled hall

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Stout’s South Hall was built 56 years ago, and plans for a renovation had been discussed for the past 20 years.

Today people who helped the project go smoothly were able to tour what was done to the building.

South Hall shut down in the Summer of 2022 for construction. It opened this Fall just in time for students to move in.

The renovation consisted of gutting the entire building and starting fresh. New plumbing and electrical were added, as well as more open spaces for students. Dorm rooms were also upgraded, along with bathrooms. Which were made to have more privacy.

Denajah Smith, an RA of the building talks about how these upgrades are already benefiting the residents of the hall.

UW-Stout has plans in place for renovating other halls on campus. The plan that was created 20 years ago has Hansen, Keith, Milnes, and Chinnock halls listed as the next projects the university will be working on. Those are expected to begin in 3 to 5 years.

