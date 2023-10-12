Van Orden reportedly erupts in White House briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - Western Wisconsin Congressman Republican Derrick Van Orden is being criticized by other members of the House after they say he yelled at White House officials during a briefing on the situation Israel.

NBC News reports that Democratic Representative Judy Chu and a source familiar with the situation say Van Orden approached Biden officials during a question and answer part of the briefing.

They say Van Orden attacked the Administration’s presentation and shouted obscenities at the officials.

Chu says Van Orden accused the officials of not understanding the situation in Israel, while implying he was an expert.

Van Orden is a retired Navy Seal who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

WEAU reached out to Van Orden’s Office for a statement on the meeting, but they have not responded.

