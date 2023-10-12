Xcel Energy asking for community input on proposed transmission connection routes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A proposed transmission connection could bring more energy to communities in Western Wisconsin.

Before any ground breaks, Xcel Energy is looking for community input with a series of public forums in the region.

Community members arrived at the 29 Pines in Eau Claire Wednesday evening to learn about the proposal.

“Having another strong transmission connection in this region that connects to existing transmission lines and substations will enable us to deliver power from where it’s generated to where it’s needed,” said Randy Fordice with Xcel Energy.

The transmission line starts in Blair, a city in Trempealeau County, with two proposed routes connect to a substaion that goes from Superior to the Madison Area.

Proposed Route 1 would run from the west side of Eau Claire going northeast through Chippewa County. Proposed Route 2 would run from the east side of the city continuing in that direction.

“So we’ve got visual simulations. We can kind of explain what the difference between what may be a smaller line that’s on their property now to what the larger infrastructure will look like if they’re built together on the same pole, what the impacts of agriculture may be and things like that,” said Fordice.

The proposed Western Wisconsin Transmission Connection Project from Xcel Energy could impact communities in the Chippewa Valley.

That is why there are public forums so that community members could have direct communication with Xcel Energy representatives to voice any concerns that they may have.

One of those community members is Melissa Rasmus, who lives in the Town of Eagle Point. She attended a forum on Tuesday and stood outside Wednesday’s forum in Eau Claire pushing for one of the proposed routes.

“Xcel had said that petition would be another great avenue. So I wanted to take that opportunity to support our views of taking Route 2 versus Route 1. We need progress. We need electricity. I understand all of those things,” said Rasmus.

Diane Peters lives in the Village of Lake Hallie with her husband Roger. That would be along proposed Route 1.

“We think that it would be wise to go with Option 2 as Option 1 seems to affect a lot more people. Option 2 would be further away from our house, which is what we we’re concerned about,” said Peters.

There’s Mike Dodge who lives with his family in the Town of Seymour, which is along proposed Route 2. He said there are already power lines that run through his backyard.

“I don’t know what possible dangers that would be. I got three small children and I don’t know, I just want to keep them safe. I asked them why it couldn’t be buried underneath, and they said, there’s a lot more money to do that,” said Dodge.

Xcel Energy reps have told those who attended the forums to submit a written comment about which proposed route they prefer.

Fordice said it could take years before work even begins on the proposed transmission lines.

Below are the remaining public forums:

October 12-Lake Holcombe Town Hall, Holcombe-3-6 p.m.

October 16-Virtual Open House. Link posted at WWTConnection.com-1-2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.