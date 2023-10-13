13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread rain and gusty winds today

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The work week is ending on a stormy note as a strong and slow moving fall storm tracks across Iowa and eventually to our south. The result will be a continuation of the soggy weather, with a widespread, soaking rain across the state today. Gradual improvements will come later tonight and into early Saturday morning as the low departs. We will remain on the northern side of the track, resulting in strong easterly winds and near steady temperatures. Though the rain may try and let up at times, especially to the south, it is expected to take up much of the day across the Chippewa Valley, with occasionally heavy rainfall. Allow yourself extra time to get where you need to go today, as traffic will likely be impacted, with reduced visibility and ponding on roadways that will slow you down. Highway speeds will also be affected with hydroplaning a real concern. By the time the rain begins to wind down later tonight, widespread amounts of 1-2″ will be likely, with localized amounts possibly near 3″. The fact that much of the area is still in some level of drought and the rain will fall over a rather long duration will limit any flooding threat.

Today is a 13 First Alert Weather Day for impactful rainfall and gusty winds (WEAU)

After any lingering showers early Saturday, the rest of the weekend will dry out, though breezy winds may continue. For a full look at the forecast and our interactive radar, go to the weau.com weather page or the 13 First Alert weather app on your device.

