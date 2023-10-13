Authorities looking for suspect in Jackson County home invasion, considered armed

Anthony Sylvester IV
Anthony Sylvester IV(COURTESY: JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VILLAGE OF HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a home invasion, considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 12, 2023, around 11:55 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a home invasion in the Village of Hixton.

The Sheriff’s Office says the caller reported the man, identified as Anthony Sylvester IV, had a firearm. While inside the home, Sylvester reportedly stabbed another person and fled before authorities arrived.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sylvester has active warrants issued for his arrest through Jackson County. Sylvester is considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen, you are asked to not make contact and call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on this case or the whereabouts of Sylvester, you can also submit a tip at jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com, or P3tips.com, downloading the P3tips mobile app or calling 1-800-228-3203 extension 199.

