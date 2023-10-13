Black River Falls man accused of 5th OWI offense

TOWN OF MILLSTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls man is accused of a 5th operating while intoxicated offense.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, around 12:28 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hit and run traffic crash in the Town of Millston.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle that hit the other had left the scene traveling towards Black River Falls. Jackson County Deputies found the vehicle and stopped the vehicle to investigate the crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, identified as 31-year-old Adam Decorah of Black River Falls, Wis., was suspected to be under the influence of intoxicants.

The Sheriff’s Office says Decorah refused field sobriety testing and was arrested on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 5th offense. Decorah was also found to be on probation and had a revoked driver’s license, the Sheriff’s Office notes.

Decorah is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

