Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff has shoulder surgery and could miss entire 2024 season

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By The Associated Press and STEVE MEGARGEE
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff could miss the 2024 season after surgery Friday to repair the anterior capsule in his throwing shoulder.

The Brewers said Woodruff is expected to sit out most, if not all, of next season. The injury caused the two-time All-Star to miss the Brewers’ NL Wild Card Series loss to Arizona.

“Brandon is not only one of the best pitchers in our franchise’s history, but is also a valued member of our organization off the field,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in a statement. “He and his wife, Jonie, have gone above and beyond here in the community. Brandon’s health is our top priority at this point in time.”

Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister operated in Arlington, Texas.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Oct. 2 that Woodruff had a capsular injury to his throwing shoulder that prevented the right-hander from participating in the playoffs.

Woodruff already had missed four months of the regular season with a subscapular strain in his shoulder. Woodruff made two starts before going on the injured list, then returned in early August and made nine more starts.

He was outstanding when available, going 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 67 innings.

Woodruff, 30, had a $10.8 million salary this year, is eligible for arbitration and can become a free agent after the 2024 season. He is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA in seven seasons with the Brewers.

