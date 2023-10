Dear Families,

Please know that Chippewa Valley High School was compelled to go into a "hold" situation as the result of an incident that occurred in the vicinity of the school. Law enforcement officials quickly resolved the matter and will be providing those details in a forthcoming press release from their officials. However, we did want to let everyone know that our only school impacted by this incident was CVHS and our situation has returned to normal.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Kind regards,

Jeff Holmes

Superintendent