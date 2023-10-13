Eau Claire City and county agencies work to help out the homeless population

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The city’s portion of the population experiencing difficult times are hard to miss when visiting some parts of Eau Claire.

That is why the Eau Claire Police Department is working with the Eau County Department of Human Services and Western Dairyland to help the city’s homeless get back on their feet.

“We try to get out a couple of times a month. Each time we’ll contact between probably ten and 20 different homeless individuals,” said Officer Zac Becker.

He is one of the officers working the homeless outreach beat that started in early 2022.

“A lot of businesses have been somewhat frustrated. There’s been the sort of the subjects that have been around the businesses and causing different problems,” said Becker.

He also said the rising needs of the homeless population inspired the program.

“Housing is a little bit difficult in our area as there isn’t a lot of affordable housing available,” said Christie Hill with the Eau Claire County Dept. of Human Services.

She works alongside officers like Becker to offer a helping hand.

“Once we’re starting to connect with them, see what the individual’s needs are, making referrals or just providing them information. I have a backpack, I carry resource packets and offer those,” said Hill.

“We’re trying to make sure that the people who are experiencing homelessness in the area, that they know that there’s resources available to better assist them in their life moving forward,” said Becker.

But agencies involved are confident they will help the homeless get back on their feet with enough hard work.

“I would say that in the past and in my experience, we have a really good working relationship and just a personal relationship with a lot of these people since we do see them a lot,” said Becker.

“Individuals we have met initially would come and they didn’t want to talk to us and, you know, now they’re coming up and saying, ‘hey, it’s you guys’ and shaking our hands,” said Hill.

The ultimate goal, to never see them living on the streets again.

Western Dairyland, with the help of volunteers, takes a head count of the homeless population twice a year.

They have another one coming up in January and could always use volunteers.

They also encourage anyone experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless to reach out for assistance.

