Eau Claire Fire Department responds to fire at Maple Manor Motel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at the Maple Manor Motel Friday.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, on Oct. 13, 2023, at 11:59 a.m. the Fire Department responded to 2507 South Hastings Way for a report of a structure fire. Authorities arrived to find smoke coming from a room. Crews then completely extinguished the fire.

The Fire Department says an ECFD inspector responded to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

One person on scene was evaluated for smoke inhalation and they were treated on scene, according to the Fire Department.

