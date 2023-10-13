Ex-IRS contractor pleads guilty to leaking tax return information of Trump, other wealthy Americans

Former President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Palm Beach County Convention...
Former President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former contractor for the Internal Revenue Service charged with leaking tax information to news outlets about former President Donald Trump and thousands of the country’s wealthiest people pleaded guilty to a federal charge Thursday in an agreement with prosecutors.

The Justice Department charged Charles Edward Littlejohn, 38, of Washington, D.C., with stealing tax return information and giving it to two news outlets between 2018 and 2020.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes said she was deeply troubled by his actions that affected Trump and thousands of other people. “When we have people, for whatever reason, take the law into their own hands society doesn’t function,” she said. “Make no mistake, this was not acceptable. If anyone tells you the ends justify the means, they’re wrong.”

Littlejohn pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized disclosure of tax returns and return information. The count carries up to five years in prison, but the ultimate sentence will be decided by the judge. Trump attorney Alina Habba pushed back against the plea deal and called for a long sentence. Littlejohn is set to be sentenced Jan. 29.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that Littlejohn “broke federal law and betrayed the public’s trust.”

Defense attorney Lisa Manning declined to comment.

The outlets were not named in the charges, but the description and time frame align with stories about Trump’s tax returns in The New York Times and reporting about wealthy Americans’ taxes in the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.

The 2020 New York Times report found Trump paid $750 in federal income tax the year he entered the White House and no income tax at all some years thanks to colossal losses. Six years of his returns were later released by the then-Democratically controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

ProPublica, meanwhile, reported in 2021 on a trove of tax-return data about the wealthiest Americans. It found the 25 richest people legally pay a smaller share of their income in taxes than many ordinary workers do.

Both publications have declined to comment on the charges, and ProPublica reporters previously said they didn’t know the identity of the source. The stories sparked calls for reform on taxes for the wealthy — and calls for investigations into the leaking of tax information, which has specific legal protections.

The IRS has said any disclosure of taxpayer information is unacceptable and the agency has since tightened security.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Water
Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing boater found dead
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Lake Hallie theft suspect
Lake Hallie Police Department seeks public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Chippewa County Board in special session September 19th
Chippewa County Board votes to continue investigation into Sheriff Travis Hakes
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Prosecutors say Elijah McClain was just walking home as jury urged to convict officers in his death
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
FILE - Former Aurora, Colo., Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer...
1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in Elijah McClain’s death after neck hold, ketamine injection
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance