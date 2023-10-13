Feed My Starving Children returns once again to Eau Claire with over 550 volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteers from Feed My Starving Children return to Peace Lutheran church to help pack meals.

Peace Church Mobile Pack Leader, Dick Christianson, started the event in Eau Claire and says it has been a literal lifesaver.

“Today we’re packing 109,000 meals. That should feed about 300 starving kids, literally starving somewhere in the world within 65 countries that feed my starving children serves,” Christianson said.

Not only does the food taste good, it’s good for them.

“It’s vitamins and veggies and soy and rice. And it’s a little bit like Rice-A-Roni in texture and in taste. And it tastes pretty good, but it’s life saving for the kids,” Christianson said.

Christianson said the organization is determined to change the world for the better.

Lindsay Fedie said she’s been a volunteer for years. She simply wants to make a positive impact in the world.

“I love giving back to the community and just knowing that what I’m doing is actually going for a good cause and to see the results of kids growing up and living and being healthier than they were before,” Fedie said.

Coordinator, Nikki Jackson, said this year, Peace Church is trying to reach a new record for packages of food they provide for Feed My Starving Children.

“We’re going to be hitting 500,000. So if we keep going, we will soon reach a million. So hopefully that will be sooner than later,” Jackson said.

Jackson also said there has been a spike in need this last year.

“The food doesn’t stay very long. It’s immediately shipped out. There’s such a need right now because of famine and war that it does not sit. It goes out probably within the next 30 days that it will be shipped out,” Jackson said.

Organizers said that around 550 people have signed up to volunteer for this year’s Feed My Starving Children event.

Christianson said the food will be shipped to the Twin Cities where they will be immediately shipped to Europe, Africa, and across the world.

