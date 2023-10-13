Feed My Starving Children returns once again to Eau Claire with over 550 volunteers

Over 550 volunteers crowd Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire to help provide starving children...
Over 550 volunteers crowd Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire to help provide starving children with food(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteers from Feed My Starving Children return to Peace Lutheran church to help pack meals.

Peace Church Mobile Pack Leader, Dick Christianson, started the event in Eau Claire and says it has been a literal lifesaver.

“Today we’re packing 109,000 meals. That should feed about 300 starving kids, literally starving somewhere in the world within 65 countries that feed my starving children serves,” Christianson said.

Not only does the food taste good, it’s good for them.

“It’s vitamins and veggies and soy and rice. And it’s a little bit like Rice-A-Roni in texture and in taste. And it tastes pretty good, but it’s life saving for the kids,” Christianson said.

Christianson said the organization is determined to change the world for the better.

Lindsay Fedie said she’s been a volunteer for years. She simply wants to make a positive impact in the world.

“I love giving back to the community and just knowing that what I’m doing is actually going for a good cause and to see the results of kids growing up and living and being healthier than they were before,” Fedie said.

Coordinator, Nikki Jackson, said this year, Peace Church is trying to reach a new record for packages of food they provide for Feed My Starving Children.

“We’re going to be hitting 500,000. So if we keep going, we will soon reach a million. So hopefully that will be sooner than later,” Jackson said.

Jackson also said there has been a spike in need this last year.

“The food doesn’t stay very long. It’s immediately shipped out. There’s such a need right now because of famine and war that it does not sit. It goes out probably within the next 30 days that it will be shipped out,” Jackson said.

Organizers said that around 550 people have signed up to volunteer for this year’s Feed My Starving Children event.

Christianson said the food will be shipped to the Twin Cities where they will be immediately shipped to Europe, Africa, and across the world.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Shanta Hill (left) Matthew Stanton (right)
2 people facing charges of chronic neglect of a child in Eau Claire County
Powerball tickets
Powerball Wins in Tomah and Grand Chute
I-94 westbound in St. Croix County has been closed due to a semi fire with hazardous chemicals.
Semi fire with hazardous chemicals causes temporary lane closure on I-94 in St. Croix County
Generic Water
Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing boater found dead

Latest News

13 First Alert Weather @ Four (10/13/23)
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (10/13/23)
Adam Decorah
Black River Falls man accused of 5th OWI offense
Elementary and middle school students will have the opportunity to adopt a cow, virtually, at a...
Program engages students with dairy
Learning Wagon Preschool and Childcare in Rockland applied for grants to remodel so they can...
La Crosse County awards grants to child care providers