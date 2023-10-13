Fire Prevention Week: "Cooking Safety Starts with You"

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week is Fire Prevention Week and this years theme is “Cooking Safety Starts with You”.

44% of fires nationwide are started from a cooking related incident.

“Cooking fires actually went up since covid or during covid because everybody’s at home more, they’re cooking more and in 2020 we had 10 cooking related fires in the city of Eau Claire, just in the city of Eau Claire. And that has went down now this year to 7 so far, which is great that it’s trending down. In this area, that’s still one of the leading causes”, says Jason Knecht, a fire inspector from the Eau Claire Fire Department.

The number may be down this year but Knecht expects there to be 1 or 2 more kitchen related fires this year. Knecht says there is a time of year when the most kitchen fires happen.

“Usually holidays. Thanksgiving is coming up. The holidays are coming up. Everybody, you know, the families all together, they want to put on a big meal, a lot of packer games or a lot of sporting events”, says Knecht.

The most common reason for kitchen fires is distraction.

“They’re not watching what they’re cooking. They’ll step away for what they think is just a couple of minutes. They get involved in a phone call or text in maybe playing a game or doing something, doorbell rings or whatever, and something distracts them. And that’s the biggest reason. They think it’s just for a couple of minutes, but it only takes a couple of minutes for something to go wrong when you’re cooking. Should always attend whatever you’re cooking.”

Knecht shares tips on how to prevent these fires from happening.

“First of all, we shouldn’t store anything on the on the stove itself. We should keep all this stuff away from the heat and only turn on the burner that you’re going to use. A lot of times, some people turn on the wrong burner. Turn your pot handles in so that you don’t accidentally bump them. You can bump it and spill it, or a small child could pull it down”, says Knecht.

If a fire starts in a pot, make sure to cover the pot with the lid and turning off the burner. If it starts in an oven make sure to shut the oven door and turn it off. If you ever have any doubt about fighting a fire, leave the building and call 9-1-1.

Knecht says one major issue is that people don’t have working smoke detectors...He says it’s important to change the batteries twice a year.

For more information on cooking safety visit https://www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/Fire-Prevention-Week

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.