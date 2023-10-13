Gun incident puts Ladysmith school on lockdown

Courtesy of Rusk County Jail
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -

A Ladysmith man has been arrested after police say he pointed an AR-15 at his neighbor.

57-year-old Corwyn Blackwell is expected to face a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Disorderly Conduct.

According to the Ladysmith Police Department, the incident happened in the area of E 9th Street South around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a man reported that he was mowing his lawn, when his neighbor came out and pointed a gun at him. Although classes at the nearby Ladysmith Elementary School had already been dismissed, the school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution for any remaining teachers and students.

After Blackwell was arrested, the lockdown was lifted.

