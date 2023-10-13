Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

A Buchanan County man has died after he was trapped in a grain elevator.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa said a man died Wednesday after he became trapped in a grain elevator.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call after 5 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a missing farmer.

Responders arrived to the 1600 block of Nathen Bethel Avenue and spoke with the 911 caller. The woman told officials she could not locate her husband and he was last seen going up the grain dryer.

After a brief search, officials located the man’s body in the grain dryer.

Investigators said the man became trapped under corn in the dryer and was unable to free himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Shanta Hill (left) Matthew Stanton (right)
2 people facing charges of chronic neglect of a child in Eau Claire County
I-94 westbound in St. Croix County has been closed due to a semi fire with hazardous chemicals.
Semi fire with hazardous chemicals causes temporary lane closure on I-94 in St. Croix County
Generic Water
Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing boater found dead
File photo of ambulance.
4 injured in buggy crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s military issues unprecedented orders to evacuate Gaza City ahead of feared ground offensive
Courtesy of Rusk County Jail
Gun incident puts Ladysmith school on lockdown
FILE - Two off-duty police officers were shot in a parking garage at the Philadelphia...
Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage kills 1 police officer and wounds another
A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera.
GRAPHIC: Dash camera captures dog attacking delivery driver