La Crosse County awards grants to child care providers

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Applications for child care grants in La Crosse county closed at the end of September and now the county is working on getting $500,000 in grants out to the recipients.

“We had about 54 applicants totaling a little over $1,000,000 in applications asks. And so we had $500,000 to work with. That was the the budget that the county board approved for this grant program. Obviously there’s a tremendous need in the community with the childcare providers for access to funds,” says La Crosse County community development specialist, Sam Bachmeier.

One of the recipients was Learning Wagon Preschool and Childcare in Rockland. Josie Wermager runs the facility out of her house and she says the grants are needed for remodeling.

“We have to remodel our entire basement and then we’re going to move the daycare down there or up here, vice versa, for us to live and then turn it into a group center. So then we can take on more families in our area,” says Wermager.

Bachmeier says all the grants are going to providers outside the city of La Crosse. This decision was made in part to ensure providers in all parts of La Crosse county have access to grant funding, and because there was a separate child care grant program launched in the city of La Crosse.

“When this program was initially established and adopted by resolution by the county board, that priority would be given to child care providers outside of the city of La Crosse. Primarily being because the city of La Crosse did such a great job, they stepped up to the plate and offered a number of different child care programs, specifically for child care providers within the city of La Crosse,” says Bachmeier.

Wermager is thankful that the county is focusing on small towns in the county, like Rockford, that need the funding for child care.

“We don’t have a lot of services. So, I go with the Bangor School District and they lost their boys and girls club after school care as well. There’s a lot of families that need after school care. And I provide at least five kids right now with after school care. I also provide before school care for two other children. So I’m trying to help the school district as well as all of our families in this area that don’t really have a community,” says Wermager.

According to Bachmeier, the funding came from the American Relief Plan Act that came from the federal government. The grants are planned to be given out to the child care providers by the end of next week.

La Crosse county officials say grants were also awarded to providers in Onalaska, Mindoro, and Medary for various items.

