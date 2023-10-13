Mondovi hosts 5th Annual Oktoberfest

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all fest-goers, Mondovi will host its 5th Annual Oktoberfest with music, food, and family fun this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 14 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., different events like a 5k, beer olympics, kids activities, live music and more will take place in Mondovi. The event is free to attend. Oktoberfest committee member, Stacey Hartung, said Mondovi’s Oktoberfest also provides a chance to give back to the community.

“Last year we donated money to buy AEDs,” Hartung said. “We gave back to the ambulance service. We’re investing in some playground equipment for some of the parks. So, for us, it’s really important for people to know that if they come to Mondovi Oktoberfest they’re also investing in the community.”

Hartung said the event will continue despite the rainy weather, however, they may need to move some things inside. She said the beer tent is heated for people trying to stay warm.

For weather updates and a schedule of events click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Shanta Hill (left) Matthew Stanton (right)
2 people facing charges of chronic neglect of a child in Eau Claire County
I-94 westbound in St. Croix County has been closed due to a semi fire with hazardous chemicals.
Semi fire with hazardous chemicals causes temporary lane closure on I-94 in St. Croix County
Generic Water
Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing boater found dead
Powerball tickets
Powerball Wins in Tomah and Grand Chute

Latest News

Ski Sprite's "Carnevil" Haunted House Opens for Season
5th Annual Mondovi Oktoberfest 645AM
First Alert Forecast Oct. 13th 6AM
5th Annual Mondovi Oktoberfest 615AM