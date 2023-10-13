Mondovi hosts 5th Annual Oktoberfest

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all fest-goers, Mondovi will host its 5th Annual Oktoberfest with music, food, and family fun this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 14 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., different events like a 5k, beer olympics, kids activities, live music and more will take place in Mondovi. The event is free to attend. Oktoberfest committee member, Stacey Hartung, said Mondovi’s Oktoberfest also provides a chance to give back to the community.

“Last year we donated money to buy AEDs,” Hartung said. “We gave back to the ambulance service. We’re investing in some playground equipment for some of the parks. So, for us, it’s really important for people to know that if they come to Mondovi Oktoberfest they’re also investing in the community.”

Hartung said the event will continue despite the rainy weather, however, they may need to move some things inside. She said the beer tent is heated for people trying to stay warm.

For weather updates and a schedule of events click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.