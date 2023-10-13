Nationwide bench warrant issued for Helmbrecht

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A nationwide bench warrant is issued for 51-year-old Shane Helmbrecht.

A court hearing was held Friday.

The warrant is issued because of two court order violations, failure to complete competency test, and for leaving the state.

Helmbrecht is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Jen Ward, in Eau Claire in 2016. He was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to live in a mental health facility.

A status conference is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2024.

