Program engages students with dairy

HUMBIRD, Wis. (WEAU) - Elementary and middle school students will have the opportunity to adopt a cow, virtually, at a dairy farm in Clark County.

Without having an actual calf in the classroom, students across the nation will receive monthly updates from their growth to what they are eating. Additionally, one of three Wisconsin dairy farms taking part in the program is Selz-Pralle Dairy in Humbird.

Dairy farmer Pam Selz-Pralle says 20,000 students from across the nation will learn from her three calves - Pixy, Oreo and Zipper - this academic year.

This month, students are first hearing about what calf they will follow. She wants students - including some in this area - to know what more there is to dairy farming and when they consume food is to ask themselves, what would farmer Pam say.

“Farming is everyday science. It’s math and care. We devote every hour of our day to taking care of calves because we know that healthy soil raises healthy calves who produce healthy food so that you, the consumer, can have healthy food and nutrition as well. So this way, they get a connection to a real farmer and hopefully they’ll be contacting me through Facebook or posts or letters.”

Students will complete learning about their calf in spring either by a virtual or on-farm tour. While registration is closed, you can follow along with the Selz Pralle Dairy Adopt A Cow Facebook page for updates. The program is sponsored by Discovery Dairy and supported by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.