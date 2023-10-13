Program engages students with dairy

Elementary and middle school students will have the opportunity to adopt a cow, virtually, at a...
Elementary and middle school students will have the opportunity to adopt a cow, virtually, at a dairy farm in Clark County.(WEAU)
By Michelle Stangler
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBIRD, Wis. (WEAU) - Elementary and middle school students will have the opportunity to adopt a cow, virtually, at a dairy farm in Clark County.

Without having an actual calf in the classroom, students across the nation will receive monthly updates from their growth to what they are eating. Additionally, one of three Wisconsin dairy farms taking part in the program is Selz-Pralle Dairy in Humbird.

Dairy farmer Pam Selz-Pralle says 20,000 students from across the nation will learn from her three calves - Pixy, Oreo and Zipper - this academic year.

This month, students are first hearing about what calf they will follow. She wants students - including some in this area - to know what more there is to dairy farming and when they consume food is to ask themselves, what would farmer Pam say.

“Farming is everyday science. It’s math and care. We devote every hour of our day to taking care of calves because we know that healthy soil raises healthy calves who produce healthy food so that you, the consumer, can have healthy food and nutrition as well. So this way, they get a connection to a real farmer and hopefully they’ll be contacting me through Facebook or posts or letters.”

Students will complete learning about their calf in spring either by a virtual or on-farm tour. While registration is closed, you can follow along with the Selz Pralle Dairy Adopt A Cow Facebook page for updates. The program is sponsored by Discovery Dairy and supported by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Shanta Hill (left) Matthew Stanton (right)
2 people facing charges of chronic neglect of a child in Eau Claire County
Powerball tickets
Powerball Wins in Tomah and Grand Chute
I-94 westbound in St. Croix County has been closed due to a semi fire with hazardous chemicals.
Semi fire with hazardous chemicals causes temporary lane closure on I-94 in St. Croix County
Generic Water
Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing boater found dead

Latest News

13 First Alert Weather @ Four (10/13/23)
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (10/13/23)
Adam Decorah
Black River Falls man accused of 5th OWI offense
Over 550 volunteers crowd Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire to help provide starving children...
Feed My Starving Children returns once again to Eau Claire with over 550 volunteers
Learning Wagon Preschool and Childcare in Rockland applied for grants to remodel so they can...
La Crosse County awards grants to child care providers