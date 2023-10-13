Rain and wind continue tonight, drying out tomorrow

As our storm system is creeping eastward, down to our south, we keep receiving a lot of rain this afternoon! Many towns have already picked up more than an inch of rain, and that is only since midnight last night. So, some very healthy rainfall totals for everyone, and the rain is still coming down. Along with the rain, the east winds are not letting up yet either. They are generally between 15-20 mph, but gusts occasionally exceed 30 mph. Both the wind and the rain will loosen their grip tonight, as showers become more scattered. A few breaks in the clouds are even possible later, but we remain mostly cloudy with a low around 45º. So, we’ll barely cool off tonight, as cloud cover persists and winds remain breezy. Tomorrow could still start off with a few spotty showers and even in the afternoon some sprinkles are possible as the storm system is finally moving out. Winds will remain breezy, but shift to the north. Under mostly cloudy skies we should warm back up into the 50s, with a high near 53º in Eau Claire.

Our storm system is quickly moving out. High pressure builds in behind it, but a new storm system is looming along the Pacific coast. (WEAU)

We’ll then enter a period that will allow us to dry out further, with increasing sunshine and increasing temperatures. Sunday we should hit the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies and fairly calm winds. This continues into early next week, with highs approaching 60º on Tuesday! Monday and Tuesday might start off pretty chilly, with lows dipping into the 30s and the possibility of some patchy frost. This is as a weak ridge is building in from the west with high pressure dominating. Towards midweek next week, the ridge will already give way to our next storm system approaching from the west. This will increase temperatures even more on Wednesday, but after this storm passes on Thursday with a chance of rain, temperatures will drop back into the 50s for high to end out the week.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.