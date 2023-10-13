Ski Sprites ‘Carnevil’ Haunted House opens for season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An annual haunted house fundraiser kicks off this weekend for its 20th year with the theme Carnevil.

The Ski Sprites Haunted House is a spooky-season activity in Eau Claire that helps raise money for the water ski club’s equipment, gas, and other things needed for them to put on free water ski shows for the community. This year’s theme will include anything from the carnival like clowns, games, and a freak show. The Ski Sprites Chief Haunting Officer, Angie Engstrom, said there will be two new things at this year’s haunted house.

“We are working on what we call roller coaster pictures where we will secretly take your picture in a really good scare spot,” Engstrom said. “You can see them at the end of the haunted house and purchase them if you would like.”

Engstrom said they will also offer Carnevil Abandoned for people who don’t want the full scare factor at a reduced price of $8. On Saturday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can go through the haunted house without scare actors jumping out.

The haunted house will run weekly on Thursday through Saturday starting Thursday, Oct. 12, and ending Saturday, Oct. 28. Tickets can be purchased at Eau Claire and Altoona Kwik Trip locations, online, or at the haunted house. Tickets purchased at the haunted house with a food item donation for Feed My People will be sold at a discounted price.

