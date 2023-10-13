Ski Sprites ‘Carnevil’ Haunted House opens for season

For the 20th year, Ski Sprites will host a haunted house fundraiser.
For the 20th year, Ski Sprites will host a haunted house fundraiser.(Weau)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An annual haunted house fundraiser kicks off this weekend for its 20th year with the theme Carnevil.

The Ski Sprites Haunted House is a spooky-season activity in Eau Claire that helps raise money for the water ski club’s equipment, gas, and other things needed for them to put on free water ski shows for the community. This year’s theme will include anything from the carnival like clowns, games, and a freak show. The Ski Sprites Chief Haunting Officer, Angie Engstrom, said there will be two new things at this year’s haunted house.

“We are working on what we call roller coaster pictures where we will secretly take your picture in a really good scare spot,” Engstrom said. “You can see them at the end of the haunted house and purchase them if you would like.”

Engstrom said they will also offer Carnevil Abandoned for people who don’t want the full scare factor at a reduced price of $8. On Saturday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can go through the haunted house without scare actors jumping out.

The haunted house will run weekly on Thursday through Saturday starting Thursday, Oct. 12, and ending Saturday, Oct. 28. Tickets can be purchased at Eau Claire and Altoona Kwik Trip locations, online, or at the haunted house. Tickets purchased at the haunted house with a food item donation for Feed My People will be sold at a discounted price.

For additional ticket information click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Shanta Hill (left) Matthew Stanton (right)
2 people facing charges of chronic neglect of a child in Eau Claire County
I-94 westbound in St. Croix County has been closed due to a semi fire with hazardous chemicals.
Semi fire with hazardous chemicals causes temporary lane closure on I-94 in St. Croix County
Generic Water
Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing boater found dead
Powerball tickets
Powerball Wins in Tomah and Grand Chute

Latest News

CFAUSD
Chippewa Valley High School placed on hold due to incident
Mondovi will host an annual Oktoberfest with family-friendly activities.
Mondovi hosts 5th Annual Oktoberfest
Ski Sprite's "Carnevil" Haunted House Opens for Season
5th Annual Mondovi Oktoberfest 645AM