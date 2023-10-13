SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 12th (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep volleyball regular season comes to a close, with multiple matchups holding conference title implications.

Chippewa Falls hosts Eau Claire Memorial looking for a share of the Big Rivers title, Hudson battles Eau Claire North, and McDonell faces Columbus Catholic in the Cloverbelt title game.

In prep cross country championships, Augusta hosts the Dairyland championship races, while Durand-Arkansaw hosts the Dunn-St. Croix.

Finally, Eau Claire Memorial travels to Chippewa Falls for a prep girls swim meet.

