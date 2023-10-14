Certified divers carve pumpkins underwater

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Members and friends of the Central Wisconsin Scuba Club came together during the spooky season once again for their annual pumpkin carving event at Wazee Lake in Jackson County.

Club member, Anne Marie Rudolph, said she’s attended almost every single year.

“We are going to be doing the pumpkin diving and carving, underwater, and we basically get out a pumpkin and take it down with us. We are going to do a little fun dive at the beginning and then we’re going to actually sit down and try to do the carving.”

Anne Marie said that once carving is complete, everyone celebrates by having a picnic and showing off their finished products.

John Rudolph, Club President, said this has been a tradition for quite some time.

“It started a long time ago. I mean, there’s other groups that have been doing it for way longer. We’ve been doing it for seven years now. So this is our seventh year, minus one year for COVID,” John said.

According to Anne Marie, even if the weather was bad, it wouldn’t change a thing.

“It’s a happy group of divers that get together and we decide to go even if it’s cold or rainy. We’ll try and make it happen here and celebrate Halloween the way the divers can,” Anne Marie said.

Members said that the event is all about enjoying each other’s company and celebrating the spooky season in their own way.

“It doesn’t matter how the pumpkins turn out, it’s just fun. It’s just to get together with everybody and have fun,” John said.

Adding that not only is this event fun for the divers, but it is also fun for the fish.

“The fish really do like the pumpkins. So what ever we cut out of the pumpkin, the fish usually come and get. They think that’s just great. So it’s just fun and it’s fun to see them,” Anne Marie said.

Organizers said that once the event is over, members and friends have the choice to bring their pumpkin home or dispose of it in a safe way.

