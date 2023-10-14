Drying out today and early next week

After all the rain from the past few days, we are getting a chance to dry out as the storm system is quickly moving out and losing some of its steam. A few scattered showers are still around this afternoon, but those will die out as we proceed into the evening hours. Winds are still fairly breezy, out of the northeast, but they have been on a calming trend that will continue into tonight as well. We’ll remain mostly cloudy tonight, but a few breaks in the clouds are possible. Along with calmer northeast winds around 5 mph, temperatures will drop into the low-40s to upper-30s. Tomorrow will start with plenty of cloud cover, but as the day goes on, we should see more and more breaks in the clouds, eventually making us mostly sunny or even sunny in the afternoon. That will allow temperatures to increase into the mid-50s, pretty uniformly across the area.

Our storm system is quickly moving out and losing steam. High pressure takes over, until the storm system currently over the Pacific Northwest will cross the Rockies into the upper Midwest. (WEAU)

Starting the new workweek on Monday, temperatures will remain in the mid-50s with partly sunny conditions. High pressure will remain in place and build a little bit of a ridge over the upper Midwest, allowing temperatures to increase to around 60º Tuesday and Wednesday! That is actually very close to average for this time of year. Tuesday could start off with some patchy fog as well. Wednesday, winds will increase once again as our next storm system approaches from the west. For now, it looks like we should remain mostly dry on Wednesday, with only a slight chance of some showers later in the day. The chance for rain will increase Wednesday night and particularly Thursday, as winds will remain breezy as well. Currently, this system looks nowhere near as impressive as the one we just experienced the past few days, but we’ll keep an eye on how it develops into next week. Friday is looking dry again, but still breezy and cooler, with highs dropping back into the mid-50s.

