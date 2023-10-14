Local woman spends 100th birthday with friends and family

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One local woman is reaching a milestone she never thought she’d make.

Arlene Brovold has lived in the Chippewa Valley her whole life... all 100 years of it.

To celebrate her 100th birthday, her daughters hosted a birthday party welcoming family and friends to wish her a happy birthday.

Brovold spent her life traveling and taking care of her 6 children and shared her secrets to reaching this milestone.

“I never smoke. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink very little. I have pizza with a beer once in a while. That’s what I like. Other than that, I don’t drink. And I think that I never I never really... Nothing but water on my face. Never used any all that stuff. Never used a lot of makeup”, says the birthday girl.

Brovold only has 2 children alive today, but she has 18 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 30 great, great grand children.

