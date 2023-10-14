Slowly drying out Saturday, sunnier and milder weather to follow

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A few showers remain in place this morning. That said, mainly dry conditions are expected through the rest of the day with just an isolated shower or sprinkle this afternoon as our strong fall storm moves out. Winds will also start to come down, followed by a sunnier, calmer and dry Sunday!

Warming trend this weekend with more sunshine on Sunday (WEAU)

The last remaining, scattered showers associated with our weather-maker are on their way out. Some areas might even start out with a few peeks of sunshine this morning! Winds remain strong for the next few hours, but nothing compared to what we saw Friday, and also the breezy winds will start to wind down later today, with the wind shifting towards the north. Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon with a few sprinkles or isolated showers possible as our high reaches up to 53º. For tonight, we’ll see quite a bit of cloud cover with some breaks mixed in at times. Temperatures will drop down to the low-40s, with readings in the 30s possible in valleys and areas with more clearing.

Mostly cloudy and somewhat cool Saturday (WEAU)

Tomorrow will start out mostly cloudy, but sunshine will gradually increase into the afternoon with calmer winds throughout the day. This will allow temperatures to increase into the mid-50s, with some locations in the south knocking on the door of the 60s! Next week will start off pretty similar, with temperatures in the 60s even expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, another storm system moves in with another chance of rain Wednesday and particularly Thursday, followed by a little bit of a cool-down. For more forecast details, visit the First Alert weather page right here on weau.com!

